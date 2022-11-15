Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 116.4% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,749 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 76,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

