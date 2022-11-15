Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

