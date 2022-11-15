Associated Banc Corp Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

