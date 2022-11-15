Associated Banc Corp Purchases 439 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,870.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

