Associated Banc Corp Has $897,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 769,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,551,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

