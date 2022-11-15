Associated Banc Corp Has $5.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.