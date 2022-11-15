Associated Banc Corp Has $3.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VEA opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

