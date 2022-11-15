Associated Banc Corp Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

