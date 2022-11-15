Associated Banc Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

