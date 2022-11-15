Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

