Associated Banc Corp Buys 9,874 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,589.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

