Associated Banc Corp Acquires 9,874 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.