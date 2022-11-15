AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.