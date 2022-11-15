AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.