AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.72). Approximately 68,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 212,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.72).

AssetCo Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.83.

Get AssetCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 414,592 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £248,755.20 ($292,309.28). In related news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 414,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($292,309.28). Also, insider Mark Butcher acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($31,198.59).

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

