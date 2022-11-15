Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Position Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318,226 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 3,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.