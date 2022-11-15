ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASAZF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.