ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASAZF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
