Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after purchasing an additional 114,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

