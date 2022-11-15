Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 56,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,142 shares of company stock worth $227,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 99.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arteris by 38.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 99,774 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

