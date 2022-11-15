Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 64,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

