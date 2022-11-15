Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 5,388,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after buying an additional 356,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.