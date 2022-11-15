Ardor Price Reaches $0.0680 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.96 million and $3.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00079171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00061982 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023702 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005417 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
