Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Arconic by 163.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Trading Down 2.5 %

ARNC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. 753,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

