Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.0 days.

Arca Continental Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

About Arca Continental

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.