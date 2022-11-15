Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.0 days.
Arca Continental Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS EMBVF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
About Arca Continental
