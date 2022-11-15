ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

About ARC Document Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

