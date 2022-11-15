Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 71.12 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.16. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 69.98 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.16).
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
