Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 71.12 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.16. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 69.98 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.16).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

