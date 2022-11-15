Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APO. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.57. 2,547,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.