Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after buying an additional 2,576,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

