Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

APMSF stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

