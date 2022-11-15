APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,571 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after acquiring an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after acquiring an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ APA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

