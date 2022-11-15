Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.24. Angi shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,959 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Angi Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Angi by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

