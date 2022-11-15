Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 2,052,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,980. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Angi by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

