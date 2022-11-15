Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Angi stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Angi by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Angi by 3.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

