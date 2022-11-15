Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGH opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Anghami has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

