Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18.
Dropbox Price Performance
Dropbox stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 2,678,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,331. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.