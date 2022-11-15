Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 10th, Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 2,678,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,331. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

