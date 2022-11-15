Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

TMO stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.51. 40,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.99 and its 200-day moving average is $542.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

