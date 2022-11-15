Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.00. 30,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The company has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.68.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.