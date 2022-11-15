Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Activity

Garmin Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 18,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,365. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

