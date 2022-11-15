Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 16,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,664. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

