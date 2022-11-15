Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 2.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. 22,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,482. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.