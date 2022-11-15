Andrew Beach Purchases 37 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($177.83).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 43 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($176.35).

On Monday, September 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($174.85).

SThree Stock Performance

STEM stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 412.50 ($4.85). 153,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,092. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,009.76. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 581 ($6.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

