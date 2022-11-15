Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,170.83

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,170.83 ($49.01).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($37.25) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($50.53) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($56.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,096.70 ($48.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.40) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($49.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,046.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,964.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,849.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

