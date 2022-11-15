Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $52.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Overstock.com Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
