Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $52.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Overstock.com Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

About Overstock.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

