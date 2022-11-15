Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $78.18

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

