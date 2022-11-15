Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

