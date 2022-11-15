ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,798,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.2 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AUKUF remained flat at $7.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

