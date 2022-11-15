Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Amgen stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. The company had a trading volume of 127,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

