AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.0 days.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMVMF)
