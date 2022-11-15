AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.0 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

