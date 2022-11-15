AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.1 %

ABC stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

