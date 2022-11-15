AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.