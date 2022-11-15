AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.